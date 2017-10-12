Metro eyes abandoned schools to be used for recreational purposes

In a bid to halt vandalism and theft at vacant government schools, Nelson Mandela Bay is on a mission to take ownership of the land housing the abandoned buildings.

The city is expected to approach the Office of the Premier to request that ownership of the properties be transferred to the municipality from the Eastern Cape Department of Education.

Should premier Phumulo Masualle agree, the buildings would be used for recreational purposes by sports clubs, churches and other organisations.

The plan was announced by mayor Athol Trollip during a mayoral committee meeting yesterday.

“What we are seeing in the city is that many of our public education institutions are vacant – and as soon as you leave a building vacant, especially a public building, it becomes prone to vandalism,” he said.

There were 17 vacant schools in Nelson Mandela Bay, with seven in New Brighton, five in Kwazakhele, three in Zwide, one in Zinyoka and one in Motherwell, Education Department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said.

“As the department, we welcome the utilisation of the schools by the municipality,” Mtima said.

“The infrastructure is meant for residents. If it is useful for community projects, we will provide the municipality with the necessary structure and processes to hand them over.”