Mbalula wants army in crime hotspots as soon as possible

But only president can give go-ahead on troops

If Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has his way, the army will be supporting police in the Western Cape and Gauteng in the next week.

This comes after former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko announced a grand plan in February last year to stop gangsterism in Port Elizabeth, with the army to be deployed in the northern areas.

But a month later, it amounted to nothing more than “visible policing” after Nhleko had initially made the promise of a joint army and police intervention to curb the ongoing violence in the gang-plagued area.

Yesterday, Mbalula’s spokesman, Vuyo Mhaga, said it was not up to the minister to make a decision on army support for the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Mhaga said they had asked Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office to approach President Jacob Zuma. Only the president could deploy the troops.

Mhaga said it would depend on the police to determine the hotspots.

“But in a democratic country‚ soldiers can’t be deployed permanently [in the country].”

He said the personnel on the ground would make an assessment as to when the army was no longer needed.

The last time the army was deployed to assist police in certain areas was in 2015 during Operation Fiela, in response to violence against foreign nationals.

Asked if Mbalula’s call was for a similar role‚ Mhaga said a decision would be made by SAPS generals on how to use the army personnel.

“[We would like them deployed] as soon as possible‚ in a couple of weeks if not a week, but as soon as we get the go-ahead we will prepare to be on the ground‚” he said.

Mhaga said the call by Mbalula was not an admission of police failure but to augment the work being done by the SAPS.