Fuel billions flow in Bay

Offshore bunker industry booming, but concern over environment issues

A new multibillion-rand industry is booming in Algoa Bay, with offshore bunkering already providing dozens of jobs and more than one million tons of fuel transferred to ships since operations started 18 months ago.

But while the bunkering is driving a massive revenue stream and burgeoning new business hub in Nelson Mandela Bay, warnings have also been sounded over the potential environmental threat.

The bunkering company, Aegean, had already delivered about 1.2 million tons of fuel to ships since it began the service in April last year, Aegean regional manager Kosta Argyros said.

The profits from the sales go to the fuel suppliers, which range from Sasol in South Africa to com- panies in Russia and the Americas.

Bunker fuel goes for an average $330 (R4 488) a ton at present, which means the Algoa Bay enter- prise has generated a gross $396-million ( R5.4-billion).

The amount is offset by the var- ious customs tariffs that the suppliers pay to South Africa.

They also pay Aegean to store their fuel on the Umnenga (Xhosa for whale), the mother ship anchored at Ngqura, and to have it delivered to the waiting ships.

However, the government’s Operation Phakisa is being put to the test because the huge financial