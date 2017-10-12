Colchester graves in forlorn state

Families can’t even find relatives’ resting places in neglected, overgrown cemetery

Years of neglect at the Colchester cemetery have left families with relatives buried there in dire straits, with one woman saying she could not even find where her mother was buried anymore.

Sunken graves, long grass, rubbish, missing headstones and roaming cattle were just some of the issues seen by a reporter during a visit last week.

Sarah Baartman, 42, who has lived in Colchester for the past 30 years, said it was upsetting to see the state of the cemetery where her family members were buried.

“I can’t even find where my mother’s grave is,” she said.

Baartman’s grandparents, mother and uncles are all buried at the cemetery.

“Where is the dignity in death, if my family members are buried here – it’s heartbreaking to see the state of this place.”

Baartman said contractors had cleaned the area but they had merely trimmed the bushes.

“The graves are sinking in, it’s full of rubbish and also it’s too small,” she said. During an Integrated Development Plan meeting in Colchester last year, similar issues were highlighted about the cemetery in the hamlet 40km outside Port Elizabeth.