Two rape suspects on Thursday appeared briefly in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in East London‚ where they face charges of raping the daughter of a woman known as Lion Mama.

The case was postponed to October 30 for further investigation.

The pair are accused of raping a 27-year-old woman‚ whose mother allegedly stormed inside a house‚ found her daughter being raped and stabbed the men. A third man was also stabbed and died.

The Zwartwater mother‚ 56‚ made headlines a few weeks ago and was hailed as a hero. Criminal charges against her were withdrawn. A crowdfunding page had by Thursday raised more than R131‚000.