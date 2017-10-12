Case against rape accused in ‘Lion Mama’ case postponed
Two rape suspects on Thursday appeared briefly in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in East London‚ where they face charges of raping the daughter of a woman known as Lion Mama.
The case was postponed to October 30 for further investigation.
The pair are accused of raping a 27-year-old woman‚ whose mother allegedly stormed inside a house‚ found her daughter being raped and stabbed the men. A third man was also stabbed and died.
The Zwartwater mother‚ 56‚ made headlines a few weeks ago and was hailed as a hero. Criminal charges against her were withdrawn. A crowdfunding page had by Thursday raised more than R131‚000.