A Durban computer science graduate has studying to thank for not being at home when her home was obliterated during a devastating storm that hit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Lindelwa Keswa‚ who had been studying at a library at the Montclair Mall when they evacuated the building‚ returned to find her home completely flattened.

The house was destroyed by a mudslide from the property above hers – the Northridge Park complex – leaving her destitute.

“I received a call from my neighbours to rush home as there was damage. When I got home at 11am‚ I did not realise the extent of the damage.

“Everything is gone‚ my bed‚ stove‚ TV‚ fridge. I am just emotionally and physically drained and lost for words. This problem started five years ago when we complained to the municipality about the sewerage pipes behind the house. They took pictures but had no solution. I guess this is what the municipality wanted to happen‚” said the 32-year-old who is staying with a neighbour.

Meanwhile a resident at the Northridge Park complex was gripped by fear when she saw the ground below her home wash away and her property “floating”.

Siba Kazi was in her two-bedroom flat in a complex in Northridge Park in Woodlands south of Durban when a devastating storm struck the city on Tuesday.

According to the SA Weather Service more than 100mm of rainfall was recorded in the vicinity during the supercell storm which hit the province.

Kazi’s sister Yolie Lunika received a frantic call at work to say the “flat is floating”.

“I could hear the fear in Siba’s voice. She was trying to get water out the flat when she heard a loud bang. She looked out the sliding door and saw the house below had collapsed and was flattened and the ground below our flat was no longer there.

“It happened so quick. It is so scary. We cannot go into the house as it could collapse at any time. The walls have cracked all around‚” said Lunika.

The three sisters and their three children were forced to abandon the flat and are now staying with friends and relatives.

Lunika said they were only able to retrieve some of their possessions.

“We managed to take out our clothes‚ shoes‚ fridge‚ television and identity documents‚ but most of our things are still there‚” said the 27-year-old teacher.

However‚ Ward councillor Gavin Hegter‚ who was at the Northridge collapse‚ accused the municipality’s disaster management unit of being a disaster.

“No one has been to inspect the place. The lack of city management is another example of the collapse of eThekwini‚” said Hegter.