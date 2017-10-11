Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is not going to form a political party as yet.

“I am not going to start a political party yet. I am on a fact-finding mission and I am consulting‚” she told reporters on Tuesday evening after presenting the Helen Joseph Memorial Lecture at the University of Johannesburg.

On Sunday‚ Khoza hinted at her political future when she canvassed her followers on social media regarding their support for a new political party.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening‚ Khoza said the question she posed on Sunday was for her friends on social media.

“Are you in favour of a new political home‚ say ‘yes’‚” Khoza had asked her friends on Facebook.

Hundreds of people — frustrated by corruption‚ state capture and faction fighting within the ANC — promised to support Khoza‚ who controversially withdrew from the ANC in September.

Others encouraged her to join Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

She said while her post on Sunday was asking social media followers the question‚ she would now “consult with real communities. You are most welcome when I join these communities.”

Khoza also revealed she has had meetings with a number of political parties‚ but she had not found one she could join.

– TimesLIVE