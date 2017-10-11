Latest:
GALLERY: Snowfall on EC mountains

HeraldLIVE

The cold weather has brought snow to the Eastern Cape mountains.

Tiffindell Ski Resort, which will be isolated for the next few days, saw snowfall of 30 cm on Tuesday morning according to the resort’s spokesman Travis Morrison.

Carlisleshoek, Volunteershoek and Naude’s Nek passes are closed.

Conditions are expected to clear and the roads should be re-opened by tomorrow morning.  

“When Tiffindell reopens – day visitors are welcome to come see the snow, build snowmen and have some snow fun sliding (bumboarding) on the fresh snow,” Morrison said.

Picture: Herbert van Zyl

 

