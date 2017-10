Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at 1pm.

Two men, aged 18 and 30, were gunned down in KwaNobuhle yesterday.

“The two victims were walking in Ngcwabe Street when shots were fired, fatally injuring one. The second victim died shortly after his arrival at a local hospital,” Swart said.

“At this stage, the motive is not known.”

The names of the men have been withheld until their next of kin have been informed.