Township doctors under siege

Medical practices may shut their doors after robberies

Doctors operating in Port Elizabeth’s townships are threatening to shut their doors following a spate of robberies that have left them worried about their safety and that of their patients.

“We are living in fear. We come to work not knowing if we are going to get robbed or attacked,” KwaDwesi-based Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, speaking on behalf of a group of doctors, said.

According to the group, about nine practices in Motherwell, Zwide, KwaDwesi, Kwazakhele and Algoa Park have been robbed or burgled in just two months – by what they believe is the same gang.

The string of robberies spurred them to meet last week at the Beach Hotel to decide on a way forward.

The doctors said they would soon be left with no option but to move to safer areas unless police dealt with the robbers.

Police have confirmed a series of complaints from doctors regarding robberies at their practices, but said they were still trying to establish if they were all linked.

Tebelele said: “It is a group of between three and four men.

“They have robbed at least nine of my colleagues’ practices that I am aware of.

“It appears that the group moves around and targets specific practices in certain areas before moving to the next area. We are living in fear.”

He said that in all the robberies, there had been at least two gunmen who ordered patients to look at the ground.

“They hold everyone at gunpoint and demand money and valuables such as cellphones,” Tebelele said.

“If this continues, we will be forced to look at closing our practices.

“What else can we do? This will have a massive effect on the community we are here to serve and assist.”

He said the gang did not appear to strike at the same surgery twice, which showed they were fairly organised.

“They are quick and tell everyone to look at the ground as they go around robbing patients and then the doctors.”

At Thursday night’s meeting, about 17 doctors put their heads together to discuss a way forward.

According to Tebelele, another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow when more doctors are expected to be present to brainstorm on the issue.

“The point of the meeting was to engage with all our colleagues facing similar problems and discuss a way forward,” he said.

“The general consensus is that we are under attack by criminals and we need the police to do something.