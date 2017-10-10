Top retail company the latest to dump beleaguered KPMG

South African retailer TFG (The Foschini Group) has dropped KPMG, the global accountancy firm ensnared in a scandal involving the Gupta family, as its external auditor, citing concerns recently raised.

TFG confirmed yesterday it had joined consumer goods group AVI and a handful of other companies in cutting ties with KPMG.

KPMG’s own investigation had found flaws in work it did for SARS and the Gupta family, accused of using links with Zuma to win government contracts.

The Guptas and Zuma deny wrongdoing and say they are victims of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

TFG, which owns the Foschini clothing chain and Britain’s Phase Eight and Whistles, said yesterday it had appointed Deloitte & Touche to take over as auditors for the current financial year.

“The change in audit firm, which is effective immediately, was initiated by the company following the concerns recently raised regarding KPMG,” TFG said.

State-controlled Telkom had also decided it would not award any new business to KPMG South Africa until the investigation by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) had been concluded, the fixed-line operator said.

Standard Bank is now also reviewing its ties with IT software supplier SAP and consultants McKinsey, due to the risk of fallout by association from the influence-peddling scandal.