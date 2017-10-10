Taximan jailed for kidnapping of girls

Zuko Ndikila, 40, of NU 10 Motherwell, was also found guilty of driving without a valid licence.

A jikeleza taxi driver was sentenced to an effective eight years in prison in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the attempted murder and kidnapping of two schoolgirls.

On February 26, two Mfesane High School girls, both 17, boarded a jikeleza taxi in Motherwell on their way to class.

After the girls paid their fare, they realised the driver had taken a different route. One of the girls jumped out of the moving taxi and was badly injured.

The second girl managed to escape later.