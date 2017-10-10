Rape, murder accused stubborn in court

The court case of a man accused of raping his ex-girlfriend and murdering her boyfriend last November has been postponed to next month after he refused to cooperate during proceedings on Tuesday morning (10/10/17).

The 30-year-old man, from Zimbabwe, refused to listen to Port Elizabeth High Court officials, refused to stand while being addressed by the judge and demanded that his trial be transferred to Zimbabwe.

The man, who is already serving a sentence at the St Albans prison for robbery, was shackled and accompanied by correctional officers, armed with riot shields and pepper spray, when he entered the court.

At his previous court appearance he refused to enter the court room and threatened to fight with court officials.

A patient Judge Mandela Makaula entertained the accused who demanded that his cuffs be removed because “he could not express the feeling from deep in his heart” while shackled.

Makaula said his demands could be heard once he cooperated, but he refused.

The case was postponed to November 20.