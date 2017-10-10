Pityana urges lifestyle audits for top leaders
Public scrutiny needed, those at funeral of Lamani told
ANC officials vying for the party’s top jobs at the 54th National Conference in December should avail themselves to lifestyle audits. This was said by Save SA leader Sipho Pityana at the funeral yesterday of sports activist Duma Lamani, who died in a car accident last month.
People filled the pews of St Stephen’s Anglican Church in New Brighton, with many more seated in a gazebo outside.
Lamani was regarded as a struggle stalwart who helped in the upliftment of sport and recreation for underprivileged communities.
Addressing mourners, Pityana said: “Candidates of the ANC who are standing to be elected, volunteer to put yourself up for lifestyle audits so [ANC] members know they are electing credible leaders.”
He said leaders should show they were ready to govern the country by putting themselves under public scrutiny.
“We hope the December conference of the ANC will be a credible and orderly conference because it’s in the interest of the country,” he said.
Pityana made reference to the Eastern Cape ANC elective conference that turned bloody in East London.
“We must condemn the thuggery we saw at the ANC conference in East London on that day, it is a blemish on what this city stands for,” he said.
Pityana commended ANC leaders such as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for speaking out about corruption. “But if you elect corrupt leaders you will produce a corrupt government.
“I urge those going to the conference, in Duma’s name if not anyone else’s, please ensure that the ANC adopts a programme of action and does not just elect people.”
Pityana said the first order of business at the December conference should be to fire President Jacob Zuma.
“He is not the only one who is corrupt. An ANC that expects to be trusted by the people of this country must get rid of cabinet ministers who, like Zuma, are corrupt.”
He said the ANC must take bold action and demonstrate a sense of urgency to restore the integrity of party and country.
Pityana spoke glowingly about Lamani, saying he was a dedicated member of the party who was pained by what the ANC was going through.
“Duma believed it was possible to self-correct.
“Many of us had given up, but he believed the [ANC] could self-correct.”
Other speakers included Zola Yeye of the Spring Rose Rugby Football Club and former National Prosecuting Authority head Vusi Pikoli.
Pikoli said Lamani’s death was a loss for his family but also for the Port Elizabeth community.
“He was a political activist who wanted to improve the way people lived in [PE].
“He became a part of the struggle for national liberation at an early age, even prior to 1976.”
Pikoli said Lamani had wanted to see the party’s original values restored.