Pityana urges lifestyle audits for top leaders

Public scrutiny needed, those at funeral of Lamani told

ANC officials vying for the party’s top jobs at the 54th National Conference in December should avail themselves to lifestyle audits. This was said by Save SA leader Sipho Pityana at the funeral yesterday of sports activist Duma Lamani, who died in a car accident last month.

People filled the pews of St Stephen’s Anglican Church in New Brighton, with many more seated in a gazebo outside.

Lamani was regarded as a struggle stalwart who helped in the upliftment of sport and recreation for underprivileged communities.

Addressing mourners, Pityana said: “Candidates of the ANC who are standing to be elected, volunteer to put yourself up for lifestyle audits so [ANC] members know they are electing credible leaders.”

He said leaders should show they were ready to govern the country by putting themselves under public scrutiny.

“We hope the December conference of the ANC will be a credible and orderly conference because it’s in the interest of the country,” he said.

Pityana made reference to the Eastern Cape ANC elective conference that turned bloody in East London.

“We must condemn the thuggery we saw at the ANC conference in East London on that day, it is a blemish on what this city stands for,” he said.

Pityana commended ANC leaders such as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for speaking out about corruption. “But if you elect corrupt leaders you will produce a corrupt government.

“I urge those going to the conference, in Duma’s name if not anyone else’s, please ensure that the ANC adopts a programme of action and does not just elect people.”