Missing child placed in gran’s care temporarily

A mother and daughter whose sudden disappearance was rapidly spread across social media, are safe and sound.

The mother, 31, who allegedly has a long history of drug abuse and is not being named to protect her young daughter, disappeared with the child on Thursday.

She had last been seen outside a bar in Sherwood with the little girl, where she had been refused entry as children are not allowed in bars.

In a candid interview, just hours before the woman returned home briefly – without the child – her family told of her long battle with substance abuse, saying her addiction made them fearful for the safety of the little girl, who turned eight yesterday.

Police eventually went to fetch the child from a house in Salt Lake, where she had been staying with her mother for the past five days.

Before the woman arrived at her mother’s house in Ferguson, police had said that a trace on her phone showed it was in Zwide.

Following the disappearance of the pair, friends and family circulated their photographs on social media, pleading with anyone who had information to come forward.

The woman’s mother said her daughter and granddaughter had been living with her for the past five months, after she had gone to Durban and brought them home.

She had last seen them on Thursday morning when she dropped them off at the Greenacres Shopping Centre.