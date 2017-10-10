Metro lays charges against employees over water crisis

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has laid criminal charges against employees who could be responsible for the weekend’s water crisis.

Mayor Athol Trollip with some MMCs are about to address water issues in Nelson Mandela Bay this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/18vwmkNiaU — Siyamtanda Capa (@SiyamtandaCapa) October 10, 2017

Infrastructure, engineering and electricity political head Annete Lovemore has opened a case with the South African Police Service.

In what has been described by Bay mayor Athol Trollip as “sabotage”, dozens of residents in eight wards in the Govan Mbeki Cluster were without water while the city struggled to send plumbers to a major burst pipe in Lorraine.

Earlier today Trollip said their suspicions of sabotage were confirmed yesterday after the city’s water flow was restored at about 10am – shortly after employees reported for work.

“What transpired was that systematically one ward after another in predominantly townships ran out of water and our telephones started ringing and councillors started receiving objections.”

“It became clear on Saturday that there was a systematic outage of water and on Saturday evening we discovered that a number of valves in the Govan Mbeki region had been turned off. Valves don’t turn themselves off,” Trollip said.

In a statement by circulated to media detailing the weekend’s events Lovemore said she had opened two cases of Intimidation of municipal workers and contractors who might have been willing to work had it not been for them becoming fearful of their safety; and Sabotage of the water supply to wards.

