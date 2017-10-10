Man in court for NMU rape
A man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students will hear next week whether he will be tried in a regional court or the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Appearing briefly in the magistrate’s court yesterday, the 29-year-old, wearing a white top and white jeans, once again indicated through his Legal Aid SA attorney that he would not apply for bail.
There was tight security as the media and NMU students filled the courtroom gallery. Another small contingent of students braved the rain to protest outside.
The suspect was arrested last week after allegedly raping two NMU students on campus on Monday night last week.
It is alleged he then stole equipment from a computer lab.
During his first court appearance on Friday, he indicated that he wished to plead guilty to the charges.
No further mention of a guilty plea was made yesterday and the man cannot be named until his formal plea is accepted by the presiding officer.
Magistrate Morne Cannon postponed the matter to next Monday for the director of public prosecutions to make a decision as to which court should hear the matter.
After the alleged rape, CCTV images of a suspect were widely circulated on social media.