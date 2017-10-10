Man in court for NMU rape

A man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students will hear next week whether he will be tried in a regional court or the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Appearing briefly in the magistrate’s court yesterday, the 29-year-old, wearing a white top and white jeans, once again indicated through his Legal Aid SA attorney that he would not apply for bail.

There was tight security as the media and NMU students filled the courtroom gallery. Another small contingent of students braved the rain to protest outside.

The suspect was arrested last week after allegedly raping two NMU students on campus on Monday night last week.