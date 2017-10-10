The alleged mistress of the multi-millionaire accused of murdering his wife could take the stand in his murder trial alongside a battalion of forensic experts.

Jason Rohde allegedly murdered his wife Susan on July 24‚ 2016‚ at the Spier hotel in Stellenbosch.

According to the state‚ in a written summary of facts‚ Jolene Alterskye was in contact with Rohde before Susan’s body was found in a bathroom at the hotel.

She was hanging from a “hair tool” cord attached to hook on the bathroom door‚ and Rohde claims she committed suicide.

The couple were attending a convention at the hotel organised by Geffen International Realty Franchises‚ where Rohde was one of the top executives and Alterskye‚ with whom he reportedly had an affair‚ is an employee.

According to Rohde‚ after Susan found out about the affair in 2016 she became “irrational‚ obsessive and angry”.

On Tuesday‚ state advocate Louis van Niekerk handed in the summary of facts which reveals that in addition to obtaining a statement form Alterskye‚ several experts were consulted during the investigation.

They include:

• A Captain Mofokeng from the mechanical and metallurgical engineering section of the forensic science laboratory‚ who conducted tests to establish if the hook could “withstand the approximately 51kg”;

• A Captain Joubert‚ a forensic crime scene expert and bloodstain pattern expert‚ who interpreted the bloodstains in the couple’s room‚ on the floor of the bathroom and white bedding;

• A Warrant Officer Van Niekerk‚ who analysed cellphone records “with the aim of proving communication between inter alia [Rohde]‚ Susan‚ [Alterskye]‚ Brendan Miller and Simony dos Santos”;

• A Mr Eben‚ who was Susan’s gym trainer; and

• Jane Newcombe‚ a clinical psychologist‚ who saw Susan eight times after she discovered Jason had been having an affair.

The document also reveals that Alterskye would testify that in the early hours of July 24‚ Rohde joined her and Miller in a room but “shortly afterwards Susan appeared at the door”.