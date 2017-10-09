Delay due to lack of diligence, says parliamentary committee chairman

President Jacob Zuma has had enough time to appoint a new board at the SABC and could have made his selection last month if he was more diligent. That is according to parliament’s portfolio committee on communications chairman‚ Humphry Maxegawana‚ who said the presidency’s due diligence on candidates recommended by parliament should have been completed sooner.

“The problem we have with the process is that we presented our report [to parliament] on September 6‚” Maxegawana said.

“The [interim] SABC board was going out on September 26.

“We think it was enough time for the president to have done all the processes needed so that the matter was concluded by the 26th.

“If they started the process after receiving the names on September 6‚ they would have completed it in time.”

City Press reported yesterday that Zuma and Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had been accused of deliberately delaying the appointment of the board to make their own appointments for the positions of chief operating officer‚ chief executive officer‚ and chief financial officer.

Civil society groups have also weighed in on the matter and Save Our SABC chairwoman Thandi Smith said there was far too much political interference when it came to the appointment of new boards.