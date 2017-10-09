Twitter has been left infuriated by a Dove advert that has been dubbed ‘racist’ and has led to thousands of social media users threatening to boycott.

It’s been more than 24 hours since a screenshot from the full advert surfaced‚ but it continues to dominate the Twitter trends list.

The advert which has since been withdrawn by the company shows a black woman taking off her t-shirt‚ before she morphs into a white woman‚ seemingly because of a bottle of Dove body wash.

We strongly condemn this racist campaign by @Dove & note with concern that this is not the first time they've been called out for racism. pic.twitter.com/28FEazUprx — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 8, 2017

Dove issued an apology which it posted on its Facebook page‚ saying the advert “missed the mark”.

“This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs‚ and it should not have happened. We have removed the post and have not published any other content‚” the statement said.

Despite the apology‚ Twitter does not seem as if its ready to forgive just yet.

Users have lambasted the company and called on South Africans to boycott all Dove SA’s products.

Sunlight soap would never disrespect black people like this #Dove pic.twitter.com/IeCJRC3TqP — Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) October 9, 2017

I don't even use their products but I'm ready to boycott #Dove.. @Dove This is unacceptable….. pic.twitter.com/O4ml8Q41XC — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) October 8, 2017

When you are black and trying to take a #Dove SOAP from the shelf… Black people will be like: pic.twitter.com/Rg7fLEyPlz — THEE BIG Ⓜ KHAUNA🐃 (@tebza_kale) October 8, 2017

#dove know what they doing don't fall for p.r trick racism is the new market trend pic.twitter.com/ptHkY19kjv — Shirret (@ncforlife34) October 7, 2017

#Dove shame on u. Best eg of how Racism taught in our society. Lets fight against #Rupert & other #wmcpaidmedia who r spreading racism😠😡 pic.twitter.com/XTfplBnx1O — Garth Chait (@Garth_chait) October 9, 2017

Ive been using #Dove soap for 5 years now mxm y did they have to go and ruin everything pic.twitter.com/mIvFiEIz5S — Marvin Mulaudzi (@Marvin198530) October 9, 2017

#Dove i just don't even wanna hear your apology 😕 pic.twitter.com/mdnqHmKIJR — MnaNdinguLeeCore (@IamLeeCore) October 9, 2017