Twitter calls for boycott of Dove products after ‘racist’ ad

Twitter has been left infuriated by a Dove advert that has been dubbed ‘racist’ and has led to thousands of social media users threatening to boycott.

It’s been more than 24 hours since a screenshot from the full advert surfaced‚ but it continues to dominate the Twitter trends list.

The advert which has since been withdrawn by the company shows a black woman taking off her t-shirt‚ before she morphs into a white woman‚ seemingly because of a bottle of Dove body wash.

Dove issued an apology which it posted on its Facebook page‚ saying the advert “missed the mark”.

“This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs‚ and it should not have happened. We have removed the post and have not published any other content‚” the statement said.

Despite the apology‚ Twitter does not seem as if its ready to forgive just yet.

Users have lambasted the company and called on South Africans to boycott all Dove SA’s products.

