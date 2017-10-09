Two of three security guards have been handed over to the police on Monday morning after they were caught on camera accosting a woman at the Shoprite Usave store at Moscow Centre in Cosmo City on Saturday.

The third guard was arrested over the weekend. The trio is expected to make a first appearance at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The guards have been suspended and are facing charges of assault and sexual harassment after a video was uploaded to Facebook showing Thandi Chaparadza‚ 28‚ being pushed to the floor and handcuffed inside the shop.

“Two suspects were arrested and handed over to the police this morning by the security company‚” said Busaphi Nxumalo‚ community safety spokesperson.

In a statement the centre’s management said the owner of the security company was cooperating fully with the police and the investigating officer to ensure a speedy procedure.

“Centre management is fully cooperating with all involved authorities‚ especially SAPS‚ to ensure the law is applied accordingly. Centre management would like to allow this process to run its full course as required by law. With that said‚ centre management will reach out to the affected family at the right time to offer required support‚” said the management in a statement released on Sunday.

The incident took place in full view of Chaparadza’s three-year-old daughter‚ who can be seen on the video trying to grab her mother’s arm as the guards struggle with her.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the victim and the store on Sunday. Shoprite said it strongly disapproves of the behaviour as witnessed in the video.

“The incident depicted in the video clip circulated on social media is not related to Shoprite or Usave. Cosmo City Centre management has taken full responsibility for its security personnel handcuffing a shopping centre patron who entered the Usave store after ignoring a request by them relating to an earlier incident in the centre‚” said Shoprite Holdings.