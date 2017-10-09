PE mom and daughter missing

A 31-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter have been reported missing by family members who say they were last seen on Thursday night.

Karla Hazel and her daughter Kayla were last seen after they left Karla’s parent’s home in Dorothy Street Ferguson.

According to police Karla then took her daughter to Jade’s Sports Bar in Sherwood.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “According to the manager she used the toilet, had a drink and phoned or received a call from someone by the name of Mike to fetch her. She left the bar at about 22:20pm.

“Since then there has been no communication between Ms Hazel with any member of the family. The daughter’s 8th birthday is today.

“Kayla lives with the grandparents.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact contact Warrant Officer Dirkie Greeff at the SAPS Kabega Park on 0845590310 or 041 3976802.​

A team from The Herald is currently with the family and we will have the full story in print tomorrow.