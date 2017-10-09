Patients suffer as pay snag stops hospital lifts

Critically ill people have had to walk seven flights of stairs for medical attention as Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital lifts stood still for weeks after the Department of Health fell behind in paying companies to repair them.

In one incident towards the end of last month, a cancer patient allegedly died while being carried up seven flights of stairs on a stretcher.

Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed on Friday that the reason for the great number of broken lifts in the hospital was a payment dispute.

“When money isn’t paid the company refuses to respond to a request for emergency repairs,” Kupelo said.

He said the department’s head office had since intervened and would ensure payment was made.

Broken lifts have an impact not only on patients who cannot walk to wards but also on deliveries of food and medicine.

At one stage, people waited up to 15 minutes for the single working lift in P-block at the hospital.

The lift in M-block in the hospital is the only one servicing one neurology and two cancer wards.