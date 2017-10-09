Matrics shine on night of young stars

A group of star matriculants scooped awards at The Herald Continental Matric of the Year ceremony in Summerstrand, with Pearson High School’s Abigail Anri Sieberhagen and Holy Cross Education Centre’s Yandisa Ngcanga the big winners.

Out of the 20 finalists from around the province, five matriculants were named as category winners at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Friday night, winning praise and prizes to the value of more than R200 000.

They were Abigail, 18, for academics; Kamvalethu Rengqe, 17, from Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary, in the community category; and Amica de Jager, 18, from Woodridge College, along with Ian Venter, 18, also from Pearson, in the sports category.

Yandisa, 18, was the Excellence Award winner.

“Each year, we have been equally astounded by the level of achievement which has been coming out,” Continental spokeswoman Jiminy-Ann Bosman, who has been on the judging panel for the past four years, said.

“These young people are so focused on topics which are so relevant.”

Fellow judge The Herald and Weekend Post deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga said acknowledging the best of the best showed the province’s true potential.

“We have seen the best the Eastern Cape has to offer. These young people are very versatile – they excel not only academically, but are also involved in their communities, sports and cultural activities,” Makunga said.