Matrics shine on night of young stars
A group of star matriculants scooped awards at The Herald Continental Matric of the Year ceremony in Summerstrand, with Pearson High School’s Abigail Anri Sieberhagen and Holy Cross Education Centre’s Yandisa Ngcanga the big winners.
Out of the 20 finalists from around the province, five matriculants were named as category winners at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Friday night, winning praise and prizes to the value of more than R200 000.
They were Abigail, 18, for academics; Kamvalethu Rengqe, 17, from Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary, in the community category; and Amica de Jager, 18, from Woodridge College, along with Ian Venter, 18, also from Pearson, in the sports category.
Yandisa, 18, was the Excellence Award winner.
“Each year, we have been equally astounded by the level of achievement which has been coming out,” Continental spokeswoman Jiminy-Ann Bosman, who has been on the judging panel for the past four years, said.
“These young people are so focused on topics which are so relevant.”
Fellow judge The Herald and Weekend Post deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga said acknowledging the best of the best showed the province’s true potential.
“We have seen the best the Eastern Cape has to offer. These young people are very versatile – they excel not only academically, but are also involved in their communities, sports and cultural activities,” Makunga said.
A gobsmacked Abigail said being named the top matric was inspiring and motivation to do the best she could do.
“It affirms the fact that if you believe in yourself and strive for the best in doing the things you love, you can achieve anything,” the former junior city council leader, debating society president and Latin dance enthusiast award winner said.
An overwhelmed Yandisa said the prizes and acknowledgement of being named the Excellence Award winner meant she was one step closer to reaching her dreams.
“It means anything is possible at this point in my life,” the Dux Scholar in Science recipient, athlete and avid fundraiser said.
“I want to study to be a cardiologist to help people like my aunt, who has a heart condition.”
There was no winner in the cultural category this year, while two sports awards were conferred.
