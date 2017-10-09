JUST IN: Case dropped against #LionMama

The case against a mother who allegedly stabbed to death one of three men who allegedly raped her 27-year-old daughter was withdrawn on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said prosecutors had declined to prosecute the mother for murder and attempted murder.

“We have withdrawn the charges against her. The senior prosecutors declined to prosecute [the mother]‚” said Tyali on Monday.

The Daily Dispatch reported in September that a friend of the 27-year-old had called her mother‚ saying that three men were busy raping her at an unoccupied house in Qumbu administrative area in Zwartwater‚ near Komani in the Eastern Cape.

The mother told the newspaper that she had phoned the police station but the call went unanswered. She then rushed to her daughter’s aid and found the three men raping her daughter.

The mother’s identity was withheld to protect the identity of her daughter. The mother stabbed one of the attackers and injured two others.

She was arrested but released on bail of R500.