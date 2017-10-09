Latest:
News 

IN PICTURES: Hailstorm strikes parts of Gauteng

TimeLIVE 0 Comment

A hailstorm struck parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon‚ with reports of roofs being damaged by large hailstones on the West Rand and flash flooding in Randburg.

The alert issued by the Weather Service is for the storm to shift towards Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros.

The warning is until 7pm.

The SA Weather Service also issued a warning for “road flooding in the Joburg‚ Sandton and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall this afternoon”‚ adding “please take care”.

Residents are sharing images of the storm:

Malume Nathii and Hannatjie Beyleveld posted photos showing the size of the hail in Krugersdorp.

Jason Leamen‏ showed a vehicle stranded on the road from the heavy downpour in Randburg.

Bontle Mokaleng and Tiffany Brooke suffered roof damage to their homes.

More signs of hail was spotted in Roodepoort and other parts of West Rand by Dennis Georgiannis.

The intensity of the storm shattered nerves.

Daniel @Zetaphrem commented: “It just thundered so hard‚ the entire house shook. I didn’t think that was possible. #storm #rainyweather #natureisscary.”

Storm activity described as a mini tornado swept through Honeydew‚ damaging a complex and bringing down trees.

Pigspotter also reported that the large hot air balloon has popped‚ saying it “is laying over the N1 highway‚ as you’re travelling North towards William Nicol”.

You May Also Like

Good comes out of bad

admin 0

Zuma catches hell

admin 0

‘Outraged’ Nzimande calls for academic boycott of Israel

Herald Reporter 1

Leave a Reply