A hailstorm struck parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon‚ with reports of roofs being damaged by large hailstones on the West Rand and flash flooding in Randburg.

The alert issued by the Weather Service is for the storm to shift towards Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros.

The warning is until 7pm.

Warning:09/10/2017 15h00 to 09/10/2017 19h00 Severe TS observed over Krugersdorp moving toward Soweto, JHB and Ekurhuleni, expect large hail — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2017

The SA Weather Service also issued a warning for “road flooding in the Joburg‚ Sandton and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall this afternoon”‚ adding “please take care”.

Residents are sharing images of the storm:

Malume Nathii and Hannatjie Beyleveld posted photos showing the size of the hail in Krugersdorp.

🔴 ALERT: BIG HAILSTORM in Krugersdorp | 📸Malume Nathii pic.twitter.com/WANcCi7bt5 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2017

Jason Leamen‏ showed a vehicle stranded on the road from the heavy downpour in Randburg.

@tWeatherSA Malibongwe Road in Randburg is a no go zone at the moment pic.twitter.com/3hFEoZA29Y — Jason Leamen (@manticor) October 9, 2017

Bontle Mokaleng and Tiffany Brooke suffered roof damage to their homes.

My roof has collapsed. Neighbour just called. I'm stuck at a petrol station #Storm — Bontle Mokaleng (@BontleMokaleng) October 9, 2017

More signs of hail was spotted in Roodepoort and other parts of West Rand by Dennis Georgiannis.

Big hailstorm in the Roodepoort & other parts of West Rand pic.twitter.com/dnxUxHkGn7 — Dennis Georgiannis (@dengeo) October 9, 2017

The intensity of the storm shattered nerves.

Daniel @Zetaphrem commented: “It just thundered so hard‚ the entire house shook. I didn’t think that was possible. #storm #rainyweather #natureisscary.”

Storm activity described as a mini tornado swept through Honeydew‚ damaging a complex and bringing down trees.

#ATT More photos from #MiniTornado on Boundary Rd, Honeydew. Lots of floods, mostly single lane, several trees down. pic.twitter.com/TqNX29JNPJ — PigSpotter™ Pty Ltd (@PigSpotter) October 9, 2017

…the hail storm damaged an estate close to jackal creek on boundary road. roof & wall down! @TrafficSA @netstartraffic. be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/A5sHfJ8AA4 — 'Miss Kay' (@Keratilwe_) October 9, 2017

Pigspotter also reported that the large hot air balloon has popped‚ saying it “is laying over the N1 highway‚ as you’re travelling North towards William Nicol”.