Demand to raze houses where girl’s body found

Partially constructed homes a haven for criminals – residents

Motherwell residents are demanding that the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality demolish incomplete houses after the burnt body of 14-year-old Sinoxolo Beyi was found in one of the structures last week.

Dozens of angry NU29 residents took to the streets on Friday and marched from the unfinished duplex houses to the Motherwell police station to deliver a memorandum of demands.

Sinoxolo’s uncle, Thembalethu Beyi, 32, said the family was still in shock after the news of her death last weekend.

Police have since arrested a suspect, who is expected to make an appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court today.

“A friend of hers came to the house on Sunday morning asking if we had seen her, but we were surprised because we thought they were together,” Beyi said.

“We went out searching for her and we were told she was seen being dragged by a young man the night before.”

Beyi said they had noticed a group of residents next to the incomplete buildings.

He said most of her body was burnt.

Despite the tragedy, he said the family was relieved an arrest had been made.

The housing project has been idle for nearly three years as the budget is depleted and there were concerns the homes had become structurally unsound. The march was coordinated by a group of young women under the banner of Rise Young Women’s Club, a nonprofit organisation.

Rise member Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, 28, said the group was both angered and saddened by the incident.

“We organised this march because we would like to see violent acts against young girls stop,” Mnqokoyi said.

“We are especially sad because of the gruesome way that she died.”