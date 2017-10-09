Cyclists stress safety during memorial ride
Trollip commits to patrols on popular routes in bid to address fears
More patrols on Nelson Mandela Bay’s popular cycling routes is just one measure mayor Athol Trollip wants to introduce to ensure the safety of cyclists across the city.
He was speaking shortly after a memorial ride on Saturday for Nelson Mandela University professor and avid cyclist Gerrit Radder, who was knocked down and killed by a cash-intransit vehicle on Walmer Boulevard last month.
At least 150 cyclists saddled up to start the 26km mass ride, which started from the Grass Roof Cafe just off Seaview Road.
Accompanied by traffic officials, riders – some of whom had participated earlier in a Masters and Ladies Cycling Club race – navigated the hills of Seaview Road, making their way towards Webber Street in Walmer.
This was where a memorandum highlighting their safety concerns was handed over to Trollip and Bay safety and security head John Best.
Among their main concerns were motorists who flout traffic laws, thus endangering the lives of cyclists.
Another issue was the safety of riders in light of recent attacks on cyclists along popular routes in the city.
A white memorial bike, in memory of Radder, was placed at the site of his accident with a poster that read: “I am a cyclist, but also my family’s breadwinner.”
Trollip said the Bay was an extraordinary city for cycling with many beautiful routes for riders.
“Cycling is one of the fastest growing sports – we [John Best and I] will do everything we can to ensure the safety of all cyclists,” he said.
“There are many priorities in the city and we can’t justify building cycling lanes when there are many people who need proper services.”
Trollip said they would work to have the frequently used cycle routes patrolled during popular times.
“Also, just for awareness on the road, having traffic officers on the road and ghost squads to make sure people don’t drive recklessly.”
Best said the metro had also sat down with the SAPS and other security organisations to have them patrolling the popular cycle routes every hour from 4am to 10am.
The mass ride was organised by Safe Cycle PE and supported by national safety organisation Pedal Power Association (PPA).
Safe Cycle PE coordinator Leon Claasen called for improved tolerance and a mutual respect between cyclists and other road users.
Claasen said another matter discussed in the memorandum was the possible implementation of a law requiring motorists to keep a distance of at least one metre when overtaking cyclists, following a similar law being passed by the Western Cape provincial government in 2013.
Launched in 2014, the PPA’s “Stay Wider of the Rider” campaign urges motorists to be on the lookout for cyclists on the roads and not be distracted by cellphones.
Radder’s widow Laetitia, and son, Jaco, joined Saturday’s convoy, albeit in a vehicle.
Jaco later thanked all participants as well as the Masters and Ladies Cycling Club, of which his father was a member, for contributing to his father’s enjoyment of the sport over the last decade.
“We trust that the tragic incident and today’s initiative will help to ensure the safe sharing of the road by all users in the future,” Jaco said.