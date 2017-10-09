Cyclists stress safety during memorial ride

Trollip commits to patrols on popular routes in bid to address fears

More patrols on Nelson Mandela Bay’s popular cycling routes is just one measure mayor Athol Trollip wants to introduce to ensure the safety of cyclists across the city.

He was speaking shortly after a memorial ride on Saturday for Nelson Mandela University professor and avid cyclist Gerrit Radder, who was knocked down and killed by a cash-intransit vehicle on Walmer Boulevard last month.

At least 150 cyclists saddled up to start the 26km mass ride, which started from the Grass Roof Cafe just off Seaview Road.

Accompanied by traffic officials, riders – some of whom had participated earlier in a Masters and Ladies Cycling Club race – navigated the hills of Seaview Road, making their way towards Webber Street in Walmer.

This was where a memorandum highlighting their safety concerns was handed over to Trollip and Bay safety and security head John Best.

Among their main concerns were motorists who flout traffic laws, thus endangering the lives of cyclists.

Another issue was the safety of riders in light of recent attacks on cyclists along popular routes in the city.

A white memorial bike, in memory of Radder, was placed at the site of his accident with a poster that read: “I am a cyclist, but also my family’s breadwinner.”

Trollip said the Bay was an extraordinary city for cycling with many beautiful routes for riders.

“Cycling is one of the fastest growing sports – we [John Best and I] will do everything we can to ensure the safety of all cyclists,” he said.