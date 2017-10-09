Boy, 10, dies after tip truck runs over him

A 10-year-old boy died after being run down by a tip truck on Saturday afternoon. Emihle Nkayi was declared dead at the scene. Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the truck was doing earthworks in First Avenue, KwaNobuhle, when the accident occurred.

“A [boy] held onto the truck, but lost his grip, and it ran over him,” Nkohli said.