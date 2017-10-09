Anger mounts as taps run dry

Workers’ standoff leaves parts of city without water

A refusal by municipal staff to work on weekends without extra compensation saw large parts of the city without water, and residents in a frenzy. The taps in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Govan Mbeki town- ships ran dry between Friday night and Saturday morning, while residents in much of Lorraine were without water from early yesterday.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said sabotage had also not been ruled out and investigations were under way as to why a valve in Govan Mbeki Township had been switched off.

By yesterday afternoon, several water tankers had been set up in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Lorraine, while water supply was restored to Govan Mbeki.

“After ongoing infrastructure breakdown assessments, a closed valve has been discovered for the Govan Mbeki supply,” Trollip said.

“This is alarming and heightens the suspicion of sabotage.”

Mayoral chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert said technicians were still trying to determine the cause of the problem in Kwazakhele and New Brighton.

“Our teams are assessing the infrastructure in those areas.”

Lorraine resident Willem Steynberg said the burst water pipe in front of his Metz Avenue home had been reported to the municipality by his neighbour early yesterday morning.

However, water continued gushing out of the pipe until the valve was finally switched off shortly after 1.30pm.

Steynberg said two municipal workers had arrived, only to inform them that repair work would only start today because they refused to work without being paid overtime.