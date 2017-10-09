Eleven-year-old boy’s body found in bushes

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found dumped in the bushes near a dam in Godetia Drive, Malabar Extension 6 on Monday morning.

According to police, who earlier today said the boy was eight, a group of children walking along the path to school had raised the alarm.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the body was identified by 10am as that of, Jamaine “Boeta” Jonathan.

Labans said that residents living in the area had seen Jonathan wandering the streets – in that area late on Sunday night.

“At this stage, we can confirm the cause of death is a gun shot wound to the head,” he added.

“The motive for his murder is unknown. We suspect that the body was however dumped here and that the shooting did not take place here,” Labans said.

Labans said that the blood on the scene did not collate with that of a crime scene where someone had been shot.

“We are fairly convinced that the actual murder scene where he was killed is another location.”

Labans added that Jonathan, who was last seen about two weeks ago by his parents who live in Helenvale, had not been reported missing.

“According to the parents, he was well known for just wandering the streets at all hours and for days at a time,” he added.

“For this reason the family assumed he was with his friends and for that reason had not been reported missing.”

Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder.

“A 16-year-old boy was handed to the police in the presence of his mother.” Labans said.

A case of murder is under investigation.