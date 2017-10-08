Teen arrested for house robbery

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested after a house robbery in Algoa Park, Port Elizabeth.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that about 5am on Saturday he and another male suspect allegedly entered the home of a 60-year-old woman.

“She was awakened when she heard a noise in her living room. When she went to investigate, two males were busy removing her plasma TV.

“She was threatened and they walked off with the TV,” Naidu said.

The woman recognised one of the suspects as a neighbour in her road and police arrested him at his house.

The stolen TV has not been recovered.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Naidu said police warned the community not to buy or receive stolen goods.

“It is an offence to receive or buy stolen property.

“If communities support criminals in purchasing stolen goods, more victims will suffer because purchasing goods in this illegal manner motivates criminals to repeat their actions.

“Reject any goods you suspect to be stolen and report the matter to the police,” she said.