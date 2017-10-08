Tankers to be sent to areas without water

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be sending water tankers to areas of the metro without water, mayor Athol Trollip said on Sunday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Trollip said: “We have managed to identify a service provider that is now sending water tankers to areas of the Metro without water.”

He added that municipal staff are refusing to work on weekends, leaving residents high and dry.

“A new overtime policy which seeks to prevent future Auditor General findings in this regard, has resulted in some officials refusing to work beyond regular business hours.

“The policy allows for overtime for artisans who earn above the basic condition of employment threshold (approximately R206 000), remunerated at the normal rate of pay.

“All other employees under the threshold still get full statutory overtime benefits.

“Some staff are asking to be paid more than the normal rate of pay for any overtime worked. The Metro simply can’t afford that and the Auditor General has already identified this is an issue” the post read.

Residents from New Brighton, Zwide and Kwazakhele have been sending complaints to The Herald via social media regarding the outages since Friday.