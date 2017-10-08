Three security guards who were caught on camera accosting a Cosmo City woman have been suspended and are facing charges of assault and sexual harassment after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on Saturday and shows Thandi Chaparadza‚ a 28-year-old woman‚ being pushed to the floor and handcuffed inside the Shoprite Usave store at Moscow Centre in Cosmo City.

The incident took place in full view of her three-year-old daughter‚ Lara‚ who can be seen on the video trying to grab her mother’s arm as the guards struggle with her.

One of the security guards‚ according to Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane who visited the victim and the store on Sunday‚ had been handed over to police and would be charged.

The company the remaining two guards – a woman and a man – work for was also asked to hand over their employees.

Chaparadza told TimesLIVE that she was shouted at by the woman after her daughter had suddenly needed to attend to a call of nature while she was queuing to buy electricity.

“I explained to my little one that she would have to wait a little bit‚ but suddenly she ran outside and pushed her pants to one side. I was so shocked and embarrassed‚ I just grabbed a paper and put it underneath her‚” she explained.

“But she ended up not doing anything.”

It was at this point the security approached her‚ and began scolding her.

“Eventually I became angry‚ and shouted back. I walked away and went inside the Usave because I still had to buy some things‚ and the woman followed me inside‚ this time accompanied by another security‚ a man.”

The video that emerged‚ showing how Chaparadza was accosted and her daughter crying and trying to cling to her mother‚ showed only the final parts of the incident.

She had tried to explain the incident to her daughter‚ but said the child did not understand and was still very shaken.

“I am still very angry. But also thankful to everyone including the MEC who has supported me and come here to help‚” Chaparadza said.

The man who posted the video‚ Thabiso Phinda‚ said in his post he had accompanied Chaparadza to the police station across the road to open a case.

Nkosi-Malobane said friends on social media had forwarded her the video and asked if she could intervene.

“I promised that I would and that’s why I visited the area today. I am very happy with the response from the police and I am told one of the guards was handed over to police and will likely be charged and appear in court tomorrow‚” she said adding that the owners of the Moscow Centre had already apologised to Chaparadza and issued a public apology.

“We are still waiting for Shoprite to come and apologise to her‚ and issue a public apology. We have also appealed for the security company to hand over the other two guards‚ who disappeared today.”

The centre management said the incident was “unfortunate and regrettable” and said it was convinced that this was no way to treat customers‚ especially not in front of children.

“The guards involved in this video have been suspended immediately and we have reached out to Usave management to better understand the details of the incident better‚” it said in a statement.

Nkosi-Malobane meanwhile said both Chaparadza and her daughter would be receiving counselling.

