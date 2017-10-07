Losses running into hundreds of millions of rands likely, with broadcast deal yet to be signed

The increasingly troubled T20 Global League (T20GL) will cost Cricket South Africa (CSA) more than half the money it has in the bank.

Asked at a press conference yesterday about the scale of the losses the T20GL would incur‚ CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe reeled off a list of startling figures.

“At the moment we’re looking at a net loss of US$25-million [R343-million]‚” Moroe said.

“For the big teams – in Joburg‚ Pretoria and Cape Town – you’re looking at a loss of $1.5-million [R439-million].

“From a broadcast point of view‚ combining local and global rights‚ you’re looking at an accumulative figure of $17-million [R233-million] to US$18-million [R247-million]‚ roughly.”

CSA reported a credit balance of R655.4-million in their 2016-17 annual report‚ which was tabled in April.

Considering the financial calamity the T20GL is becoming‚ and the fact that CSA have committed R350-million to infrastructure upgrades over the next three years‚ the game could be staring at an empty banking account.

Moroe admitted CSA had been forced to lower their expectations of what the tournament would earn.

“Initially, we were looking at a total net revenue of US$32million [R439-million] as far as TV and central sponsorship are concerned. At the moment it will be in its 20s.

“We have cut down‚ but not to wane the quality of the tournament. We’re making sure our members are not the ones who get hurt the most.

“We’re confident we can help them regain those losses. CSA and the team owners will still suffer losses.