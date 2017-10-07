Newborn baby’s body found dumped
The body of a newborn baby still attached to its umbilical cord was found dumped in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
The body of the baby boy was found wrapped in a T-shirt in an open field near Aragon Road, Perridgevale.
Delon Wentzel, 24, the resident who discovered the body, said he had been left reminded of the loss of his own daughter, who was born prematurely.
His daughter died a week after birth due to breathing complications.
“I still see my daughter’s face when I go to sleep at night, but I cannot understand why a mother would do something like this,” he said.
Wentzel was walking to a nearby shop with a friend at about 10.30am when he made the discovery under a pile of clothing.
“At first I thought the clothing might have been stolen due to recent incidents where people had clothing stolen from their homes,” Wentzel said.
On closer inspection, he had been shocked when he saw the body of the baby lying next to a plastic bag, with clothing partially covering it, he said.
“When I saw the body lying there, I just froze. I rushed home and called the police.”
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the baby had still been attached to its umbilical cord.
“It would appear the child was wrapped in a T-shirt and police believe that he may have been flung, hence the nakedness,” she said.
Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened.
“Such cruel acts committed on innocent children, especially babies, are appalling, and society should not be harbouring people who have no compassion.” Naidu said.
She appealed for assistance in tracing the mother.
“Anyone who may know a person who was pregnant and has given birth, but the child is not with its mother, is asked to contact SAPS Mount Road.”