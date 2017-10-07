Newborn baby’s body found dumped

The body of a newborn baby still attached to its umbilical cord was found dumped in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The body of the baby boy was found wrapped in a T-shirt in an open field near Aragon Road, Perridgevale.

Delon Wentzel, 24, the resident who discovered the body, said he had been left reminded of the loss of his own daughter, who was born prematurely.

His daughter died a week after birth due to breathing complications.

“I still see my daughter’s face when I go to sleep at night, but I cannot understand why a mother would do something like this,” he said.

Wentzel was walking to a nearby shop with a friend at about 10.30am when he made the discovery under a pile of clothing.

“At first I thought the clothing might have been stolen due to recent incidents where people had clothing stolen from their homes,” Wentzel said.