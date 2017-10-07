Navy base in hot water over diver tank ‘wastage’

More than half a year’s water supply for a household was being used to fill a diving tank at the SA Navy base in the Port Elizabeth Harbour this week despite the city’s tough water restrictions.

A concerned Nelson Mandela Bay resident alerted the municipality on Thursday after noticing the diving tank being filled using a municipal water supply.

The static tank is said to hold at least 30 000l of water, while the resident said the tank had been filled halfway.

“It is a static tank which I believe is used for diver training,” he said.

The resident said he felt disgusted by the blatant water wastage.

“As citizens, we have penalties and levies we have to abide by, yet here you have people wasting water that could be used in other ways.”

With the average Nelson Mandela Bay household expected to use an average of 67l of water a day – according to the municipality – this equates to 223 days of water for a family.

The SA Navy’s Lieutenant Obed Medupe said yesterday they were unable to comment before further investigations.