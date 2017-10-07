Latest:
EFF try to storm Greenacres supermarkets

Picture: via Twitter

A group of about 100 EFF supporters attempted to storm the Greenacres branch of Shoprite this morning.

Public order policing were sent to the centre and managed to close the supermarket.

Police spokeswoman colonel Priscilla Naidu said after the crowd was ousted from the shop, it regrouped in the carpark.

“The group then marched to the nearby Checkers (at the other side of Greenacres) and attempted to gain entry to that shop. Police managed to close the shop doors before they got in.

After several warnings for the crowd to disperse, one stun grenade was used in the carpark. No shots were fired during the incident.”

Naidu said one protester was arrested for intimidation. “The crowd has since dispersed. Threats were made that they would return on Sunday,” she said.

Naidu added police would monitor the situation throughout the weekend.

