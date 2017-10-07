Detective not yet suspended over alleged gangsters’ use of car

The police detective who was arrested two months ago for allegedly allowing gangsters to use his unmarked police car to commit a crime has not yet been suspended – but he is also not at work.

Kabega Park Police Station Detective-Sergeant Paul Roelofse, 37, was arrested – while allegedly inebriated – on August 12 at a supposed gang and drug post in Bethelsdorp.

This is despite the province’s most senior police management insisting that they had a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

Shortly after his release by the court, Roelofse was booked off on sick leave but returned to work a few days later.

Insiders at the police station state that while Roelofse was not at work, he was still on the police pay-roll with no action having yet been taken against him.

Mount Road Cluster head Major-General Funeka Siganga – who oversees the police station – commenting through her spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu, failed to elaborate on why no action was taken.

“The departmental investigation is in process,” Naidu said.

Asked why no action had been taken almost two months after the incident, Naidu said that it was still being investigated.

“This is an internal investigation between the employer and employee and cannot be discussed in the media.”

Naidu confirmed that Roelofse’s firearm had been taken away and that he was still currently in the police force.

His arrest came after four alleged gangsters were arrested driving an unmarked police car from Kabega Park Police Station where Roelofse works. The gangsters were believed to be part of the notorious Spotbouers gang.