Birthday wishes have been pouring in for nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu‚ who turned 86 on Saturday.

The former struggle icon whose health is said to be fading made a rare public appearance at a dedication and prayer ceremony in his honour in Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral.

This was followed by a ribbon-cutting and official unveiling of the Arch for Arch – an architectural structure designed to commemorate the internationally-renowned clergyman’s work and life.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted: “Wishing Archbishop Desmond Tutu a special birthday. He is truly wise‚ leader of reconciliation and a hero to the people of SA.”

Birthday wishes were also received from the FW de Klerk Foundation‚ which said in a statement: “The FW de Klerk Foundation team would like to convey their warmest birthday wishes and congratulations to Archbishop Emeritus‚ Desmond Tutu‚ who is celebrating his 86th Birthday on Saturday‚ 7 October 2017.

“The Foundation would like to wish the Arch the very best of health for the year ahead‚ and give recognition to his lifelong efforts towards fostering a peaceful‚ non-racial‚ democratic South Africa. The Foundation applauds the Arch for speaking out for the constitutional values and rights upon which our democracy is built.”

The Dalai Lama and singer Bono reportedly also paid tribute to Tutu via a live video call.