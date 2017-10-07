Biggest loser pooches take the limelight

While many people have a tough time losing weight, a podgy Port Elizabeth pooch has won his battle against the bulge by losing a hefty 23kg.

Java, a five-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, owned by Samantha and Daniel Bosman, of Bushy Park, is one of three finalists from the Eastern Cape in the Hill’s Pet Slimmer of the Year 2017 competition.

Originally weighing in at a whopping 67kg, the once lazy and overweight hound managed to lose 23kg within a couple of months.

“When we got him he was one of a litter of nine and the biggest pup,” Samantha said.

Adopted along with his sister, Shira, the pair were inseparable until Shira’s death.

“He didn’t do anything after that, everything changed, he didn’t exercise or anything . . . and it got worse after he was neutered,” she said.

Samantha said it became evident Java had a weight problem when visitors commented on how big he had got.

“People would comment on how fat he was. I knew we had to do something.

“I used to take him for runs once a week, but it was difficult for him with his big body and little legs.”

After a consultation with Ja- va’s vet, Dr Barbara Hoek of Cape Cross Animal Hospital, the lovable hound was put on a strict diet.

He has since lost 34% of his body weight.

“There has been such a big change, he now eats twice a day and his food is weighed to the gram. He is so full of life now, running up and down and playing with our new puppy,” Samantha said.