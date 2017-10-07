Bay keen to regulate ‘spy’ cameras

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is on a mission to regulate licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras in a bid to reduce the high rate of crime in the city.

As private security companies install more LPR cameras, the municipality will embark on an audit to find out exactly how many are in the city.

The municipality will also set out to draft a policy that would guide the regulation.

Safety and security political head John Best said this assisted the metro police and South African Police Service (SAPS) in apprehending criminals sooner.

“We cannot have people installing cameras on corners of streets where it could be a danger to traffic.

“Each one should be evaluated to make sure that we stay within the concepts of the different by-laws,” Best said.

He said the model was part of a private public partnership initiative and was already successful in Cape Town.

“The reason why we have to control it is the footage obtained on these cameras. We want that footage to come through the metro police control room.

“If there is a suspect vehicle that the SAPS have identified, it will get loaded onto the database as soon as it is picked up by the cameras and it will trigger the system for that wanted person,” Best said.

A steering committee has also been established and will head up the operation.