Shark alert at Cape St Francis

Surfers and swimmers at Cape St Francis are advised to stay out of the sea today due to heightened shark activity in the area.

Kouga Municipality said the sharks are being attracted by a dead whale in the bay at Cape St Francis.

“Two big Great Whites have already been spotted eating the carcass and, with bits of the whale breaking off, more sharks are expected,” the municipality announced on its Facebook Page, warning surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water.

The municipality, in conjunction with the Cape St Francis Civic Association, have arranged for the whale to be towed out to a main current out at sea so as to prevent the carcass from washing up along the South African coastline.