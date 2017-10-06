Schoenies residents increase reward to R50k

Schoenmakerskop residents have increased their reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect/s for the murders and robbery of Ken Alexander and his partner Elaine Allwright.

The Residents Association has issued an appeal to members of the public to come forward with information to assist the police. The reward of R25 000 has been increased to R50 000.

Alexander and Allwright were savagely attacked in their home. Alexander was killed in the attack, with police first believing he had been shot in the face due to the devastating nature of his wounds.

Allwright passed away in hospital on Wednesday.