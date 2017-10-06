PE K9 unit grabs national award

A Port Elizabeth K9 unit officer and his trusted dog has scooped a national award for recovering the most stolen and hijacked vehicles in the country.

Sergeant Shaun Dicks, 37, and his Rottweiler, Bruno, a patrol and explosive detection dog, received the award at the National Tracker Awards Ceremony in Pretoria today.

Dicks and Bruno won the Annual Tracker Individual Award for recovering and more than 50 hijacked and stolen vehicles between July 2016 and July 2017.

In addition to this, the team arrested 98 suspects – mostly linked to vehicle theft or hijackings.

“I am just so surprised to have won this award. All our hard work is paying off. Bruno is going to be very happy when he hears that we won,” he said at the event yesterday afternoon.

Dicks has been a police official for 17 years and based at the Port Elizabeth K9 unit for the past five years.

Last month the same team also won the Provincial award for their work in recovering so many vehicles.

Tracker Operations Director, Ron Knott-Craig, said that it was great that the Eastern Cape won the same award for two consecutive years.