Mass ride to promote safety

PE cyclists in bid to raise awareness of dangers and have concerns addressed

A group of Port Elizabeth cyclists hope to set an example for fellow riders this weekend when they take to the streets to raise awareness about cyclist safety.

Safe Cycle PE, with the support of national safety organisation Pedal Power Association (PPA), will embark on a 26km mass ride through Walmer and surrounds tomorrow.

It is to draw attention to the dangers cyclists face and to hand over a list of concerns to municipal officials which they hope to have addressed.

The group will also put up a ghost bike memorial for Professor Gerrit Radder, who was killed last month when he was hit by a cash-in-transit vehicle while cycling along Walmer Boulevard.

Safe Cycle PE coordinator Leon Claasen, 52, said this weekend’s campaign was aimed at raising awareness among cyclists and motorists about mutual safety.

“We know only a handful of cyclists and motorists break the laws of the road, giving the rest a bad name. So we just want everyone to be more tolerant towards those who adhere to the rules,” Claasen said.

The ride, starting from the Grass Roof restaurant just off Seaview Road at 9am, will be open to professional athletes, recreational riders and people using bikes for their daily commute to work.

Besides traffic safety, they also want to draw attention to the recent spate of attacks on cyclists, hoping the local authorities can implement measures to ensure the safety of riders out on the road.

Claasen’s wife and Safe Cycle PE member Christine, 53, said recent attacks had brought the safety of cyclists and sporting events like the Ironman into question, and they hoped their list of concerns reassured the public and sporting world that cycling in Port Elizabeth could continue.