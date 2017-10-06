KPMG heads who quit were paid to go

New chief assures Scopa of changes as yet another client ditches firm

KPMG South Africa director Gary Pickering acknowledged before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the heads of the firm who left following the latest scandals around work it did for the national tax agency and the Gupta family were paid packages to leave.

This emerged as South African waste management company Interwaste fired KPMG as its auditor yesterday.

Interwaste joins at least seven other clients, including fund manager Sygnia and broker Sasfin, to break ties with KPMG.

The auditing firm’s own investigation found flaws in work it did for the SA Revenue Service and the Gupta family, accused of using links with President Jacob Zuma to win government contracts.

The Interwaste decision came hours after KPMG SA’s new chief executive told Scopa the company would make sweeping changes to ensure the firm did not repeat “greatly disappointing” work it did for the three Gupta brothers.

Nhlamu Dlomu said an announcement would be made in the coming days about an independent inquiry into its work at firms owned by the Guptas.

“I have personally been greatly disappointed by how far we have fallen short of the standards we set ourselves,” Dlomu told the committee.

“I am determined that these mistakes do not happen again.”

KPMG embarked on a major board cleanup last month, which saw then-chief executive Trevor Hoole, among others, quit following revelations of the firm’s conduct related to its report on the SARS “rogue” unit as well as work it did for the Gupta-owned Oakbay.

KPMG is under investigation by the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors.

Dlomu and Pickering briefed Scopa yesterday morning.

During the course of the hearing, Nthabiseng Khunou eventually turned up to join the committee.

She was the only ANC committee member in the room.