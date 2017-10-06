Cops save family from two criminals
Two thieves were arrested after a patrolling police vehicle was waved down by a man whose family was being robbed.
According to police, the robbery took place at about 10pm in Imbuia Street, Bethelsdorp.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a gang unit vehicle was waved down by a man who said his family was being robbed inside their home further down the street.
“The police members [drove] to the house and entered through the back door, where both robbers surrendered.”