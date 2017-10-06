Latest:
News 

Cops save family from two criminals

Gareth Wilson 0 Comment

Two thieves were arrested after a patrolling police vehicle was waved down by a man whose family was being robbed.

According to police, the robbery took place at about 10pm in Imbuia Street, Bethelsdorp.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a gang unit vehicle was waved down by a man who said his family was being robbed inside their home further down the street.

“The police members [drove] to the house and entered through the back door, where both robbers surrendered.”

You May Also Like

Airport name change plan gathers steam

Dorette De Swart 0

Teachers investigated for stopping education

Katharine Child 0

11-year-old boy shot in Helenvale gang chaos

admin 0

Leave a Reply