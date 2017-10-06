Bludgeoned Schoenies woman, 78, loses battle

Hopes for the recovery of Schoenmakerskop resident Elaine Allwright, who was savagely attacked in her home 10 days ago, took a tragic turn yesterday when the 78-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

This follows the invasion of Allwright and her partner Ken Alexander’s Marine Drive house in the early hours of Tuesday last week when, despite being viciously assaulted, she managed to escape through a bedroom window.

Alexander, 76, was killed in the attack, with police first believing he had been shot in the face due to the devastating nature of his wounds.

But he had, in fact, been brutally beaten to death.

After regaining consciousness and showing slow signs of recovery, Allwright who had severe skull and hand fractures as well as bleeding on the brain died at Life St George’s Hospital at 10am.

News of her death triggered a sombre and tense atmosphere in the Schoenmakerskop hamlet, with residents saying they had been sleeping with one eye open – if at all.

According to friends and family members, Allwright had seemed to be recovering slowly as she had been moved from the intensive care unit to high care and eventually to a regular ward on Friday last week, frequently communicating with a steady stream of visitors.

Family member Sandy Stock was at Allwright’s bedside yesterday when she died.

“She seemed to be doing better and recovering slowly until yesterday [Wednesday],” Stock said. “She became weak and very tired – at that point, we didn’t know which way it would go.