Beach angling ban has fishermen up in arms

It sounds a bit like a fisherman’s tale – a “No Angling” sign noticed on a Port Elizabeth beach this week which has riled anglers even though it is meant to be there.

It does appear, though, to represent a clampdown on any fishing at the city’s bathing beaches – a ban which no one seems to have taken much notice of.

Despite the ban having been in place for some years, all it took was images of the “No Angling” sign at one of the city’s most popular rock angling spots at Pollok Beach to be posted on social media for many fishermen to take the bait.

The sign is erected on the beach outside the Something Good restaurant – but a quick visit of the shoreline all the way from Kings Beach to The Beacon shows that it is the only one, near a spot called Avalanche.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the sign had, in fact, been there for some time, but it was constantly being vandalised.

He said angling was strictly prohibited in all areas specified for bathing.

“It poses a risk to bathers as anglers leave their bait and hooks in the water and in the sand dunes,” he said. Reel Deal Angling Club acting chairman Brent Nazer said he was disappointed about the ban, which was out of character especially for a DA-led municipality.